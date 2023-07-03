Clash between tourists, local people: regulations likely at Kakkadampoyil eco-tourism spot in Kozhikode

July 03, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

With the support of local administrators, some stringent regulations are likely to be introduced at Kakkadampoyil eco-tourism spot in Kozhikode district in the wake of recurring incidents of road rule violations, drunk driving, and misbehaviour on the part of tourists towards local residents.

A recent incident in which a few tourists manhandled a local resident who tried to clear a traffic block has also prompted the authorities to step up surveillance at the spot. The destination is now under the control of the Koodaranhi grama panchayat that has been finding it hard to control the heavy turnout of tourists on weekends and holidays. An earlier proposal made by the panchayat to open a police aid post at the spot is still pending with the authorities.

“We have already sent a letter to the State Police Chief describing the situation and the need to deploy police officers at the spot. We will not be able to entertain visitors if they are challenging the law and order measures here,” said panchayat president Adarsh Joseph. He also said the issues at the spot could be addressed completely with the implementation of a masterplan now under preparation and the formation of a new tourism management society with more members.

As the area is yet to be brought under the control of the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), the tourism amenities at the hill station are still at its infancy with the shortage of funds. Though the panchayat has identified some convenient spots for parking, land development will be possible only after the monsoon season. The hill station will not be able to accommodate an unregulated crowd in the absence of convenient parking spots and arrangements to control vehicles.

“We have technical difficulties in initiating any sudden solution now as the destination is not included in our management list. To check the possibilities, we will definitely visit the site,” said DTPC secretary T. Nikhil Das. He also said the department was unaware of the issues raised by the local administrators and the public.

A few weeks ago, there were also complaints from a section of upland farmers about the illegal entry of tourists to their fruit gardens to pluck costly fruits. According to them, it was causing huge loss to many farmers who mostly cultivate exotic fruit varieties. They had also taken up the issue with the grama panchayat authorities.