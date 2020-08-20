Clash between IUML, CPI(M) activists in Perambra

A clash broke out between the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) activists on Thursday following an argument over the sale of fish in the local market at Perambra. Over 10 persons sustained injuries in the incident.

Tension prevailed in the area as a group of IUML workers allegedly opposed the sales attempt of their political rivals in the area by around 9 a.m. They claimed that the CPI(M) workers were trying to eat into their sales territory by deploying delivery vehicles in contrary to the conventional way of trade.

The unexpected clash which ended up in the open violation of COVID-19 protocol created big headache for the police and Health Department officials. District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao asked all those who were present in the area to undergo room quarantine. He also ordered action against the violators under Epidemic Diseases Control Act.