Clash at Avikkal Thodu during MLA’s meeting
Residents gherao Thottathil Raveendran; the MLA escorted out safely
A clash broke out between local residents and the police at Avikkal Thodu in Kozhikode on Saturday where MLA and former Mayor Thottathil Raveendran was holding a meeting to bring out an amicable solution to the issue connected to the proposed Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in the area.
The residents of ward 66, where the STP has been proposed, alleged that the MLA had not invited them, but only people from ward 67, who were largely in favour of the project. They also alleged that they were not allowed to ask questions, and were expelled from the meeting when they dared to. They gheraoed the MLA, resulting in a clash with the police. The MLA was escorted out safely.
