Clarify statement, BJP tells Pinarayi

KOZHIKODE

17 September 2020 00:26 IST

BJP State general secretary M.T. Ramesh has deplored the statement of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the allegations of BJP State president K. Surendran should be responded in some other way and not through news conferences.

At a news conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Ramesh asked Mr. Vijayan to clarify how he planned to counter the allegations. His statement was mysterious, he said.

Mr. Vijayan had a history of responding to various people on earlier occasions. However, the BJP was willing to take up the challenge in the State, Mr. Ramesh said.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that the tone and tenor of the Chief Minister smacked of a threat against a State party president. If Mr. Vijayan thought that by targeting Mr. Surendran personally the protest against his government could be quelled, he was thoroughly mistaken. Mr. Surendran had raised allegations in the capacity of BJP State president, Mr. Ramesh said.