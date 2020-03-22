Civil Supplies squad to check hoarding

The Civil Supplies Department has formed a district-level squad to check hoarding amid COVID-19 scare. Daily inspection will be carried out covering all the major wholesale markets in the district apart from monitoring the already purchased stock.

The vigil is being intensified after noticing a fall in the number of inter-State trucks bringing essential commodities. According to traders, truck drivers in other States seemed to be afraid of the pandemic condition in Kerala. Though the stock is now sufficient to meet the requirements for two months, the stoppage of inter-State services is likely to create problem, they said.

They fear that the closure of inter-State boarders will interrupt the movement of goods, leading to shortage of vegetables and other essential goods in the State.

District Supply Officer M. Sivakami Ammal said the district-level squad had noticed the unhealthy trend of purchasing essential commodities in large quantities by some customers. “Such unwanted scare will only worsen the situation and put traders in trouble,” she said.

Ms. Ammal said there would be proper market surveillance on the part of the department to prevent price hike.