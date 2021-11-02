Civil Service coaching

The Kerala State Civil Service Academy under the Centre for Continuing Education Kerala (CCEK), an autonomous body set up by the State Government to promote continuing education programmes in engineering colleges, arts and science colleges and polytechnic colleges, has invited applications for civil service prelims-cum- mains batch at the Kozhikode centre at Chungam, West Hill.

The entrance examination will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 12. For further details (www.kscsa.org phone: 04952386400), a press release said here on Tuesday.