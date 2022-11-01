Civil Police Officer honoured for her selfless act of breastfeeding newborn

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
November 01, 2022 21:14 IST

Civil Police Officer M.R. Remya of Chevayur station in Kozhikode, who was appreciated by the Kerala High Court for her selfless act of breastfeeding a newborn baby who was separated from the mother in a recent incident, was honoured by the Police department on Sunday.

Remya and her family, including two children, were invited to the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram where State Police Chief Anil Kanth felicitated her with a commendation certificate. The incident took place on October 22 when the newborn was separated from the mother by its father.

The police had found the father and the child at Sultan Bathery.

