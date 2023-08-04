HamberMenu
Civic reception to be accorded to social critic Hameed Chennamangaloor

August 04, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Noted social critic and political analyst Hameed Chennamangaloor will be accorded a civic reception at Chennamangaloor on Saturday for his contributions to society.

Linto Joseph, MLA, will open the meet to honour the 75-year-old writer and orator who made his village proud through his strong intellectual contributions, fight against religious fundamentalism, and firm stance on various socio-political issues with a secular perspective.

Writer and critic Sunil P. Ilayidom will be the chief guest at the event. Writers C.T. Abdurahim, O. Abdulla, O. Abdurahiman, and N.K. Abdurahiman will speak on the occasion.

Author of 30 books, Prof. Chennamangaloor is the winner of a number of popular literary awards including the Kerala Sahitya Academy Award of 2010 for his work Oru Mathanirapekshavadhiyude Swanthanthra Chinthakal. A postgraduate in English, he had served as lecturer in various government colleges in the State.

