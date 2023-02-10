HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Civic body’s intervention sought as Swapnanagari turns dumping yard

Exhibitions on the ground often not organised in compliance with green protocol; non-biodegradable waste mostly dumped either on the ground or nearby canals

February 10, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The Swapnanagari ground near the Sarovaram Biopark in Kozhikode city becomes a garbage dump after each exhibition or cultural programme.

The Swapnanagari ground near the Sarovaram Biopark in Kozhikode city becomes a garbage dump after each exhibition or cultural programme. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The illegal dumping of waste into small canals linked to the Conolly canal near the Swapnanagari ground in the heart of Kozhikode has triggered a public outrage.

The wetland protection committee in the region has alleged that exhibitions on the ground are often not organised in compliance with the green protocol, and that non-biodegradable waste is often dumped either on the ground or nearby canals.

M.N. Praveen, councillor of the Civil Station ward of the Kozhikode Corporation, had brought the matter to the attention of the Corporation council on Wednesday, demanding immediate intervention of the civic body in the issue.

The Swapnanagari ground is managed by the Calicut Trade Centre and is a venue for exhibitions. The organisers of such events are liable to obtain trade licences from the Corporation. However, most exhibitors do not comply with the green protocol or dispose off non-biodegradable waste themselves, the councillor alleged.

The committee cited the dumping of waste in canals as a means to fill them and kill them in a slow manner, a tactic regularly adopted by the land mafia to encroach on wetlands. The ground is located on the fringes of the Kottooli wetlands.

Temporary bridge

Meanwhile, there have been complaints about the impact of the temporary bridge across the canal. Mr. Praveen said though the organisers had permission from the Irrigation department to set up the bridge, it causes damage to the edges of the canal and the road nearby.

On the other hand, the Health superintendent of the Corporation said several exhibitors at Swapnanagari were not serious about procuring trade licences, and that the Corporation was losing out on its revenue. The Mayor has directed the superintendent to investigate the issue and take appropriate action.

Related Topics

environmental pollution

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.