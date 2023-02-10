Civic body’s intervention sought as Swapnanagari turns dumping yard

February 10, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

The illegal dumping of waste into small canals linked to the Conolly canal near the Swapnanagari ground in the heart of Kozhikode has triggered a public outrage.

The wetland protection committee in the region has alleged that exhibitions on the ground are often not organised in compliance with the green protocol, and that non-biodegradable waste is often dumped either on the ground or nearby canals.

M.N. Praveen, councillor of the Civil Station ward of the Kozhikode Corporation, had brought the matter to the attention of the Corporation council on Wednesday, demanding immediate intervention of the civic body in the issue.

The Swapnanagari ground is managed by the Calicut Trade Centre and is a venue for exhibitions. The organisers of such events are liable to obtain trade licences from the Corporation. However, most exhibitors do not comply with the green protocol or dispose off non-biodegradable waste themselves, the councillor alleged.

The committee cited the dumping of waste in canals as a means to fill them and kill them in a slow manner, a tactic regularly adopted by the land mafia to encroach on wetlands. The ground is located on the fringes of the Kottooli wetlands.

Temporary bridge

Meanwhile, there have been complaints about the impact of the temporary bridge across the canal. Mr. Praveen said though the organisers had permission from the Irrigation department to set up the bridge, it causes damage to the edges of the canal and the road nearby.

On the other hand, the Health superintendent of the Corporation said several exhibitors at Swapnanagari were not serious about procuring trade licences, and that the Corporation was losing out on its revenue. The Mayor has directed the superintendent to investigate the issue and take appropriate action.