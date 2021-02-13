Civic body to strengthen measures to combat COVID-19

The Kozhikode Corporation has decided to strengthen the activities of its health squad to control crowding on the Kozhikode beach, S.M. Street, and other public places.
At an all-party meeting held here on Saturday, it was decided to strengthen the Break the Chain campaign by setting up hand washing and sanitising facilities in public places. The first such kiosk was opened at the mofussil bus stand by Deputy Mayor Musafir Ahamed on Saturday.
Awareness programmes on using masks, sanitisers and maintaining physical distancing will be held. Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) will be reorganised. Besides, the corporation will recommend to the State government to administer COVID vaccine to RRT members. Sectoral magistrates have been advised to visit wedding venues and others to make sure that the places are not crowded.
In another meeting of representatives of merchant bodies, it was decided that those handling cash in every enterprise should undergo COVID test once in every 15 days. Besides, they should wear gloves and use sanitisers regularly. It was decided that representatives of merchant bodies would also be included in the ward level RRTs.
Meanwhile, the Town Vending Committee will create awareness among street vendors on following the COVID protocol.
