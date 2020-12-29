City’s development helped LDF retain corporation, says Raveendran

Focus should be on getting into Smart City Mission project, says outgoing Mayor

Development initiatives and projects in the city seemed to have stood the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] in good stead in the recently concluded Kozhikode Corporation council polls.

The credit for giving a facelift to the city in the past five years goes to outgoing Mayor Thottathil Raveendran. “Usually, any party in power for 40 years will face anti-incumbency. We have not only been able to overcome that negative sentiment but improved the performance of the front by increasing the number of seats from last time,” Mr. Raveendran said, adding that the LDF secured 51 seats in the 75-member council.

He said the civic body had been able to upgrade facilities for people, especially public amenities despite floods in the past years and the COVID-19 lockdown this year.

“The construction of parks and halls in different parts of the city will be an asset for the public in future,” he said.

Mr. Raveendran said that the newly constructed S.K. Pottekkatt Hall at Puthiyara, community hall at Eranhipalam, roller-skating rink at Jawahar Nagar and the Garudankulam Park were some of the achievements. “Also, the foot overbridge with escalator linking the indoor stadium and the Kozhikode mofussil bus stand.

The ₹11.35-crore project is the first of its kind in the State constructed under the Amrut project,” he said.

e-governance

Through the digitalisation programmes initiated by the State government, Mr. Raveendran said, the civic body had also improved governance and municipal services.

The e-platform for remitting property tax online had also been a success.

He hoped that the city would have a perfect sewerage system as well as a waste treatment plant in the coming years.

The new council would also carry forward projects to ease traffic and scientifically improve major junctions in the city. “Hopefully, the focus will be to get into the Smart City Mission project,” he said.

Defeat at division

On the defeat of the CPI(M) candidate at the Chakkorathukulam division from where had won in 2015, Mr. Raveendran said that he had won the seat by a margin of 34 votes against the BJP candidate in a three-cornered fight then.