City rings in New Year with a great bash

As the city bid adieu to 2017 and welcomed the New Year, the renovated S.M. Street and Kozhikode beach saw a steady rise in footfall on Sunday.

People had started swarming S.M. Street from the morning itself. While a few got busy taking selfies in front of the bust of writer S.K. Pottekkatt and the sculpted representation of characters from his classic Oru Theruvinte Katha, others just sat on the newly installed chairs and cement seats for small talk. A few were seen chatting below the bust too. Shops on the street did brisk business.

By evening, the crowd swelled as the district administration and the District Tourism Promotion Council organised a musical programme led by artistes from the city-based band ‘Renegade’ at the entrance to the street. District Collector U.V. Jose too was among the audience. The programme was preceded by a magic show by Salim Pookku Mankavu.

The situation at the beach, a favourite hangout for city residents and tourists, was no different. A large number of people, across age groups and from different backgrounds, thronged the area to soak in the spirit of the celebrations.

However, there was no official celebration at the beach as the coast is mourning the victims of Cyclone Ockhi. The police had imposed traffic restrictions in the area since 6 p.m., and no vehicles were allowed to enter Beach Road. A large number of people were seen whiling away their time at the Mananchira ground too.