Updated: 01 January 2021 23:33 IST
City resident gains entry in Asia Book of Records
Sharoon Sunil Deep, a native of Kannancheri, Kozhikode, recently bagged the Grand Master title of the Asia Book of Records after he listed the names of the 46 Presidents of the United States of America from George Washington to Joe Biden in 42 seconds. He was approved by the editors’ panel from eight countries. He had found a place in the India Book of Records recently for the same feat by listing the names in 57 seconds, a press release said.
