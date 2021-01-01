Kozhikode

City resident gains entry in Asia Book of Records

City resident gains entry in Asia Book of Records

Sharoon Sunil Deep, a native of Kannancheri, Kozhikode, recently bagged the Grand Master title of the Asia Book of Records after he listed the names of the 46 Presidents of the United States of America from George Washington to Joe Biden in 42 seconds. He was approved by the editors’ panel from eight countries. He had found a place in the India Book of Records recently for the same feat by listing the names in 57 seconds, a press release said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 1, 2021 11:35:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/city-resident-gains-entry-in-asia-book-of-records/article33475353.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY