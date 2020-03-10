City police to book those spitting on the road

Spitting is an involuntary action for a lot of people in Kozhikode. While spitting out the mucus or unwanted substances is necessary for a patient, most people in these parts spit on the road or wherever they walk, for no reason apparently.

This habit of a section of the public has come under the scanner in the backdrop of COVID-19 infection. Droplets of mucus and saliva are often carriers of not just the coronavirus, but many others too and hence the police department has come up with restrictions on spitting on the road.

District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) A.V. George has issued a directive to police personnel to book those who deliberately make the city dirty in any manner, especially by spitting on the road. Violators will be booked under Section 120(e) of the Kerala Police Act. They will be liable to imprisonment up to a year or a fine up to ₹5,000. The directive came into effect on Monday.

Incidentally, the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation too has a similar law in place, though it is on spitting chewed pan in public. The law came into effect at least half a decade ago, but is largely defunct. The current officials in the corporation’s health wing have not paid much attention to the law, mostly because chewing pan is not so common in the city these days.

If not strictly implemented, the police department’s directive may not serve its purpose. On the other hand, it sends a strong message on personal hygiene.