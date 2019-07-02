Kozhikode pins hopes on Friday’s Union Budget

Many of the city’s hopes are pinned on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s maiden Budget to be presented on Friday.

One of the major expectations is the revival of the National Institute for Research and Development in Defence Shipbuilding (Nirdesh) at Chaliyam, which has been in limbo for almost a decade.

Previous Budgets had ignored the project without earmarking funds for it. At present, Nirdesh survives on contributions from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Hindustan Shipyard, Goa Shipyard, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers.

Infra development

Besides, several educational institutions under various ministries require funds for infrastructure expansion. For instance, the National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NITC), under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, need budgetary support for building infrastructure in the wake of the implementation of 10% reservation for economically weaker sections beginning this year.

More funds required

Huge investments are needed as NITC has already started offering 14% to 17% supernumerary seats for girls too.

Official sources said NITC was among the Central institutions offering admission to a large number of girl students.

Almost 40% of the total intake out of the over 950 students are girls. Hostels and upgrading of other facilities for them have become a necessity now.

IIM-K expansion

Similarly, funds are required for carrying out expansion activities at the Indian Institute of Management - Kozhikode (IIM-K).

Another institution is the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology at Kattangal near Mukkom.

Similar is the case with the Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR) which comes under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).