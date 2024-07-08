GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

City of Literature: Kozhikode Mayor accorded rousing reception on her return from Portugal

Kozhikode formally inducted into the UNESCO Creative Cities Network

Published - July 08, 2024 07:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Writer Khadeeja Mumtaz presenting a memento to Mayor Beena Philip during a reception accorded to her in Kozhikode on Monday.

Writer Khadeeja Mumtaz presenting a memento to Mayor Beena Philip during a reception accorded to her in Kozhikode on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Mayor Beena Philip was accorded a rousing reception upon her return from Braga, Portugal, on Monday. The Mayor, along with Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini, had attended the 16th annual conference of the Unesco Creative Cities Network (UCCN) and had completed all formalities in connection with the City of Literature tag bestowed on Kozhikode by Unesco.

Sharing her experiences in Braga, the Mayor lauded the friendly nature and the love for music that the city shared with Kozhikode. Having been inducted into the UCCN officially, Kozhikode is now part of a sub-network of cities of literature across the globe with Heidenburg in Germany being its buddy city.

Ms. Philip said the creative cities network was formed in an effort to bring about peace and prosperity in the world relying on culture, equality, and collaboration. “These are the necessary qualities for any society to move forward peacefully,” she said. Regulating climate change through the effective involvement of the creative cities is another aim of the UCCN, and guidelines have been provided to all member cities to make sustainable changes.

Outlining the future activities to be undertaken for Kozhikode to retain its status, the Mayor said the ‘Kolaya’ culture and ‘mehfils’ should come back. Nurturing creative industries was essential in ensuring a good livelihood for youngsters, she added.

Writer Khadeeja Mumtaz presided over the event, while writers P.K. Gopi, K.P. Ramanunni, Subhash Chandran, U.K. Kumaran, Purushan Kadalundy, artist Madanan, musicians Wilson Samuel and Tej Mervin, and former MLA A. Pradeepkumar were present.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / books and literature

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.