City of Literature: Four-phased programme to be launched in Kozhikode

Published - June 23, 2024 11:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Corporation is planning to launch a four-phased project in two years to take forward the activities related to Unesco’s ‘City of Literature’ tag .

According to sources, the first and second phases include branding of the city, finding locations for literary debates, and increasing people’s participation in literary activities. In the third and fourth phases, the focus will be on developing infrastructure for a literature-driven ecosystem in the city. The sources say that Kozhikode’s literary heritage needs to be conserved for posterity. The taste for literature among women and children needs to be boosted.

The corporation is planning to develop areas such as Mananchira, Tali Temple, Kuttichira, Kozhikode beach, and Lions Park as venues for literature-related programmes. A literature museum, reading street, Malabar literary circuit, independent reading corners, and a revival of the erstwhile discussion groups of writers and literary enthusiasts known as ‘kolaya debates’ have been planned. Mentorship programmes such as weekend reading sessions to encourage reading culture among children, youth and women, book festivals, home library visits, and literary contests are in the pipeline. Cultural and literary programmes in association with other cities that are part of the Unesco’s creative cities network are also in the offing.

Kozhikode declared first ‘City of Literature’ in India
