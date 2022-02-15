‘City of Honesty’ sculpture unveiled at school

Art work depicts various facets of the culture of Kozhikode

Ahamed Devarkovil, Minister for Ports and Museums, unveiled ‘City of Honesty’, a relief mural sculpture at the Government Ganapath Boys’ High School at Chalappuram here on Tuesday. The sculpture, claimed to be the largest of its kind in any government or aided school in the State, is 20-foot long and 15-metre high. It was prepared by a team led by Liju Pathiriyad, the art teacher of the school over a period of three months.

The sculpture depicts the various facets of the culture of Kozhikode such as the arrival of Vasco da Gama, the wars of Zamorins, Thali Maha Temple, The Mishkal Mosque, Mananchira, Revathi Pattathanam and the literary world of Vaikom Muhammed Basheer and the Hindustani music culture of Kozhikode, with Ganapath Rao, the founder of the school, in the centre.

Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed presided over the event in the presence of the Education Standing Committee chairperson of the corporation C. Rekha and ward councillor P. Usha Devi.

The Ganapath Boys’ School is one of the oldest schools in the city founded by Ganapath Rao in 1886 to ensure education to the downtrodden. A girls’ high school came up later, alongside several other education institutions in the region under the Malabar Educational Trust. Most of the institutions under the trust were taken over by the State government later. The school has a set of illustrious alumni, including V.K. Krishna Menon and S.K.Pottekkatt.