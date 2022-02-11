‘City of Honesty’ ready for unveiling at Ganapath school in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

11 February 2022 20:19 IST

‘City of Honesty’, claimed to be the largest relief mural sculpture in a public educational institution in the State, will be unveiled by Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil at Government Ganapath Boys’ High School at Chalappuram in Kozhikode on February 25.

Headmaster Sanjeevan Kooveri told reporters here on Friday that the sculpture prepared by a team led by Liju Pathiriyad, the art teacher of the school, was over 20 feet in length and 15 feet in height and took around three months to be completed. It depicts the various facets of the culture of Kozhikode such as the arrival of Vasco da Gama, the Zamorins’ wars, the Thali Siva temple, Revathi Pattathanam, the literary world of Vaikom Muhammed Basheer, and Ganapath Rao, the founder of the school.

Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed will preside over the event in the presence of Kozhikode Corporation education standing committee chairperson C. Rekha and ward councillor P. Usha Devi.

Advertising

Advertising

Staff secretary Sooryanarayanan M.K. said eminent personalities such as V.K. Krishna Menon and S.K. Pottekkatt were among the alumni of the school, founded in 1886.