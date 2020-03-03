City honours botanist Manilal

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran was all praise for K.S. Manilal, eminent botanist, describing the efforts the latter had taken to translate Hendrik van Rheede’s Hortus Malabaricus (Garden of Malabar), a 17th century classic in Latin on the flora in the Western Ghats.

“The efforts taken by Mr. Manilal then are unimaginable now. Learning Latin, an alien language, and translate that book into English. Later, translating it into Malayalam. Ordinary people cannot do such things,” Mr. Raveendran said. He was speaking at an event organised by the Kozhikode Corporation and other organisations to honour Mr. Manilal, who was recently awarded the Padma Shri.

“It is too late a recognition for him. He should have got this award long ago and he deserves even bigger awards,” the Mayor said. Mr. Raveendran spoke about the mental trauma that Mr. Manilal had to endure when a publisher promised to bring out the translation, but did not give him the credit after doing it.

Historian M.G.S. Narayanan, who was also present, appreciated Mr. Manilal for his work in botany. Mr. Narayanan also recalled Mr. Manilal’s term as the Head of the Department in the subject at Calicut University.