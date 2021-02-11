City govt. hospital’s annexe to be opened today

The new annexe building attached to the Government Hospital for Women and Children at Kottaparamba in the city will be opened on Friday.

According to M. Sujatha, Superintendent of the hospital, the facility will have 10 labour suites with space for companions, post-delivery wards, special newborn care units, and a patient dining area.

The newborn care units would be helpful for those with breathing difficulty and underweight children. The patient dining area will be for patients and their husbands or female companions.

There is a passage to the new block from the old block, she added.

Recognitions

The new facility is coming up just days after the hospital bagged the Union government’s Kayakalpa award for promoting hygiene, cleanliness, and better infection-control practices. Sources said that the ₹50 lakh award money was expected to be spent on development projects. It had also got the Haritha Kerala Mission’s Green Kerala Award with 100% marks and ‘A’ grade. The hospital is reportedly the only such government facility to get an accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers.

It had also been awarded National Quality Assurance Standards recognition.