City govt. hospital’s annexe to be opened today

The new annexe building attached to the Government Hospital for Women and Children at Kottaparamba in the city will be opened on Friday.
According to M. Sujatha, Superintendent of the hospital, the facility will have 10 labour suites with space for companions, post-delivery wards, special newborn care units, and a patient dining area.
The newborn care units would be helpful for those with breathing difficulty and underweight children. The patient dining area will be for patients and their husbands or female companions.
There is a passage to the new block from the old block, she added.
Recognitions
The new facility is coming up just days after the hospital bagged the Union government’s Kayakalpa award for promoting hygiene, cleanliness, and better infection-control practices. Sources said that the ₹50 lakh award money was expected to be spent on development projects. It had also got the Haritha Kerala Mission’s Green Kerala Award with 100% marks and ‘A’ grade. The hospital is reportedly the only such government facility to get an accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers.
It had also been awarded National Quality Assurance Standards recognition.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath