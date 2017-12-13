City folks for traffic ban on SM Street

The city folks are largely in favour of a traffic ban on the renovated SM Street, but they also want the concerns of the merchants be addressed too. This is the general idea that came out of the discussion on ‘Development of SM Street and traffic ban’ organised by the District Consumer Protection Committee here on Tuesday.

Former police officer N. Subhash Babu pointed out that the huge majority of shoppers were pedestrians and hence priority should be given to their comfort. Also since S.M. Street caters to women and children too, their preferences should also be taken into consideration. “Very few shops on SM Street have parking space. A vehicle dropping a customer at a shop and later coming back to pick up would only add to the congestion,” he said.

K. Sreedharan of the Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad suggested that a flyover be constructed from Pattala Palli junction to the Town Hall so that the road below could be used for parking.

Jayaprakash Raghaviah of KILA opined that traffic regulation on the street was essential for the development of businesses. He said the street should be developed as an open mall. He also stressed the need to control the illegal businesses on the street.

A.R. Brijesh Shaijal, who represented the Indian Institute of Architects, said that streets have a unique flavour whereas malls everywhere have the same ambience. It is important to retain those flavours and identities, he said favouring the traffic ban on the street.

Secretary of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti B. Sunil Kumar, however, presented the issue from the point of view of the merchants, highlighting the difficulties faced by them and the loss of business due to traffic ban.

“There is a temple inside the street where whoever purchases a new vehicle would come and seek blessings. There is a vegetarian restaurant that takes lunch for the employees of leading business houses every day. What is to become of them if the traffic is banned?” he questioned. He welcomed the idea of traffic regulation at certain times but vehemently opposed a total ban.

“There has never been a road accident on the S.M. Street, despite vehicles plying among pedestrians. The staff members of each of these shops come on two-wheelers. Where do they park their vehicles?” he asked.