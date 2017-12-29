Kozhikode deserves to be in Smart City list, says MP

M.K. Raghavan, MP, in a recent Zero Hour in Parliament strongly pitched for including Kozhikode in the Smart City project.

He pointed out that the historic city had definitely left a mark in all spheres of activity including trade and culture over centuries. The city had all the status required to qualify for the Smart City Project considering its rich 1000-year-old history.

With its literacy rate of 96%, which was much above the national average, the city has a population of 6, 13, 255 residing in 118.59 square kilometres.

Mr. Raghavan said that the 130-year-old Kozhikode railway station was one of the 23 chosen from the 8,000-odd railways stations in the country by the Ministry of Railways for elevating them to international standards.

Besides, the city is known for its tourism importance and centuries-old art of Uru making. It was fast developing in the space of the Information Technology sector, he said.