City council recommends traffic ban on S.M. Street

Unfazed by the objection from a section of traders, the Kozhikode City Corporation Council on Thursday recommended to the Traffic Regulatory Committee to ban vehicular movement on the renovated S.M. Street between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. and also to permanently bar heavy vehicles from entering the street.

After a three-hour discussion, a resolution to this effect was adopted at the council meeting. It also recommended to relax the existing one-way rule on the Court Road and the Moideen Palli Road that linked to the S.M. Street.

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran told the meeting that the Traffic Regulatory Committee comprising the Mayor, District Collector, District Police Chief and Executive Engineer of Public Works Department would take a final call on the recommendations.

“These measures now adopted will be of temporary and experimental in nature and will be reviewed from time to time,” he said.

During the discussions, the Opposition councillors belonging to the Congress, Indian Union Muslim League and the Janata Dal (United) of the United Democratic Front and the Bharatiya Janata Party raised concerns about the fate of the traders and a few families residing on the street, the parking woes of customers and film-goers to Radha Theatre and the illegal merchandising of the street vendors.

IUML member C. Abdurahiman demanded that the civic body constitute an expert committee to study the traffic problems in and around Mananchira and S.M. Street.

Hailing the move, CPI(M) councillor M. Radhakrishnan said the ban on vehicles into commercial streets such as Sarojini Market in New Delhi was implemented after considering the havoc caused by moving vehicles, while his party colleague M.P. Suresh said that even relaxing the one-way rule on Court Road and Moideen Palli Road would lead to utter chaos.

Congress member P.M. Niyas said the traders had to be taken into confidence before arriving at a decision.

He said the traffic ban should be lifted from 12 noon to 3 p.m., and the regulation should be up to 9 p.m. Vehicles should be allowed to cross the road to reach the cinema, he said.

While IUML member K.T. Beeran Koya said the apprehension of about 1,000 traders and another 3,500 workers employed in the shops should be addressed, JD(U) member Thomas Mathew wanted a permanent solution to the unauthorised vending on the street.

CPI(M) councillors K.V. Baburaj, K.M. Rafeeque and T.V. Lalitha Prabha spoke in favour of the resolution while BJP councillors demanded parking lots for customers visiting the street.