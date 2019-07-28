City booms, but problems linger

Less than a fortnight ago, writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair, a resident of Kozhikode for several decades, had bemoaned the poor water distribution system in the city.

The 86-year-old author, while releasing a book, Janakeeyabadalukalude Nirmithi: Uralungal Society Anubhavam, on Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), deplored that he had not been getting water for 20 days at a stretch. He pointed out that the “pipe-bursts at Kuttikkattoor”, which he had mentioned in an article 26 years ago, continued to happen even today.

Mr. Nair’s comments triggered debates, both political and non-political, in the city corporation council and on social media on municipal governance and urban amenities. The issue may have subsided for the time being. But it is high time urban planners gave serious thought to water supply, sewage and septage management, stormwater drainage, and urban transportation.

Twelve years ago, city residents had something to cheer about when the Delhi- based Indicus Analytics in its report titled ‘Housing Skyline of India’ adjudged Kozhikode as the second best liveable city in the country.

The ranking of the best cities to reside in were then based on indices like how good the city was in terms of its living conditions. Indicators such as health, education, environment, safety, public facilities, and entertainment were taken into account to determine the status of cities. But many believed that Kozhikode was just an inflated town.

But not any more. Down the line, the city expanded into the surrounding countryside. As urban settlements grew demographically, problems too grew, whether it is solid waste, drinking water, sewage treatment, traffic or land issues. With a population of 6,13,255 (2011 Census), Kozhikode is the second most populated city in the State after Thiruvananthapuram. The density of population in the geographic extent of 118.59 sq km is 5,171 persons per km.

Now, the situation appears grim for the city as it is predicted that the biggest growth will occur not in mega cities but small and medium-sized cities. Like elsewhere in the State, urbanisation of Kozhikode contributed to the real estate boom.

Studies have cited the shifting of workforce from the agriculture sector to the tertiary sector as one among the reasons for rapid urbanisation. Dispersed settlement pattern, homestead type development, and easy conversion of agriculture land have facilitated the shift.

Of the 30,86,293 population in Kozhikode, urban population is 20,74,778. However, the growth rate of the district has declined from 16.69% in 1991 to 9.89% in 2001 and 7.33% in 2011. A key determinant of rampant urbanisation is the expansion of slums. Kozhikode is now a city where the urban poor and middle class live together. But real estate growth has led to land invasions.

The civic authorities need to wake up to ensure infrastructure development. Emphasis will have to be laid on improving service delivery with urbanisation spreading to Elthaur, Olavanna, Kunnamangalam, Karathur, Feroke, and Ramanattukkara.