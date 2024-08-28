GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CITU to launch stir for ‘right to sit’ law

Published - August 28, 2024 11:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Around six years after the State government passed a law enabling seating arrangements for women in shops and business establishments, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) is planning to launch an agitation against its lack of enforcement by employers.

The government amended the Kerala Shops and Establishments, 1960, in 2018 making all shops and establishments to compulsorily provide seating arrangements at work places for women workers, especially saleswomen. The legislation was termed “right to sit” as it followed long agitations by women workers who claimed that they were forced to stand for around 10 hours during which they were not even allowed to take toilet breaks. The “right to sit” campaign was first launched by the Kozhikode-based Asanghatitha Meghala Thozhilali Union (Union of Workers in the Unorganised Sector) in 2014.

Now, the Kerala Shops and Employees Federation affiliated to the CITU is all set to launch an agitation claiming that most of the employers were unwilling to enforce the law. The federation held a State-level workshop here recently to discuss the issue, which was opened by CITU State president T.P. Ramakrishnan, MLA. Incidentally, Mr. Ramakrishnan was the Minister for Labour when the law was enacted.

CITU sources told The Hindu on Wednesday that a large number of the staff were not even being allowed to join trade unions because of which they were unable to stand up for their rights. The CITU State leadership would take a final call on the mode of agitation in the coming days, they added.

