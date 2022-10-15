Citizens should make effort to keep democratic rights intact, says Thushar Gandhi

M.P. Mathai, director of the Gandhian Studies Programme at Gujarat Vidyapeeth, Ahmedabad, honouring Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, at the K. Kelappan commemoration event in Kozhikode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

“The day India won Independence, Gandhiji was not part of the celebrations as he did not consider it Poorna Swaraj, where the most underprivileged had a say in how the country was run. Now, 75 years after Independence, the dream of the Father of the Nation has not been realised,” said Tushar Gandhi, author and great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi.

Mr. Gandhi said it was the result of a cumulative failure of governments that the country had disparities, more than what it had at the time of Independence. Delivering the K. Kelappan memorial lecture organised by the Gandhi Peace Foundation on the topic ‘Challenges faced by Indian Constitution: a Gandhian explanation’ in Kozhikode on Saturday, he said the country could not blame the British or the Mughals for its present condition, but only the citizens.

“I can excuse the initial governments. But at least 20 years after Independence, they have no excuse for their lack of intention, honesty, and integrity,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi questioned the lack of responsibility among citizens for keeping their democratic rights intact. “We have abdicated all our authority and power to politicians,” he said, adding that citizens should rise up and revolt against injustices and face sedition charges, if necessary, like Mahatma Gandhi did. “We have no right to discuss democracy. Our inaction gives politicians the courage to carry out their will,” he said.

He asked how a child who had never experienced democracy at home or school understood it. He said the country was being colonised and enslaved by its own people, and that the fight might not be as easy as that against the alien British. He urged the public to fight against orchestrated atrocities and divisive tactics. “Instead of intellectualising democracy, we need to activate ourselves to respond and fight. Otherwise, we are undeserving of democracy,” he said.

M.P. Mathai, Director of Gandhian Studies Programme at Gujarat Vidyapeeth, Ahmedabad, delivered the K. Kelappan commemoration lecture at the event, which was presided over by Gandhi Peace Foundation vice president T. Balakrishnan.