Citizens’ protest seek repeat probe into Valayar case

A citizens’ protest demanding justice for Valayar sisters in Kozhikode on Monday witnessed participation by women’s associations, youth movements, and artistes.

The agitation is a follow-up of those happening across the State after the court set free the accused in the case in which two girls ended their lives at Valayar in Palakkad, reportedly after they were sexually abused. Allegations of irresponsible investigation that failed to produce enough evidence in the court were raised by several cultural leaders and organisations, leading to widespread protests across the State.

Anweshi, Nisa Progressive Muslim Women’s Forum, and Penkoottu kick-started the protest at S.K. Square in Kozhikode on Monday evening. Women activists including K. Ajitha, V.P. Zuhara, and Viji Penkoottu, and activists C.R. Neelakandan and P.A. Pouran spoke, demanding a repeat inquiry and ensuring justice for the victims. “We do not trust a CBI inquiry. A repeat inquiry involving higher officials and a panel to monitor it is what we are asking for,” Ms. Ajitha said.

“The law and order system in Kerala is in jeopardy. The Chief Minister should explain what is Kerala number one at. There is no point in talking about the renaissance of Kerala without justice to those little girls,” C.R. Neelakandan said.

Women Justice Movement (WJM), a feeder organisation of the Welfare Party, soon joined the agitation. WJM State president Jabeena Irshad also highlighted the need for a repeat inquiry.

A group of youngsters staged a blindfold protest at the venue, after which the Mahila Morcha, a feeder organisation of the BJP, burnt the effigy of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. BJP district president T.P. Jayachandran and Mahila Morcha district president Ramya Murali spoke.

An independent collective of actors, including Sreejith Kumar, Nirmal Palazhi, Devaraj, Hari Claps, Sameer, and Ajay Kallai, also joined the protest.