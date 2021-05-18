Citizens’ forum appeals for free telecom, internet service

Kozhikode

18 May 2021 22:49 IST

A citizens’ forum based in Kozhikode has requested the Prime Minister to take steps to ensure free telecom and internet services across the country for a fixed period of time until the pandemic situation subsides.

Pouravakasha Samrakshana Samithi, in a letter to the Prime Minister’s official mail, said that the COVID-induced financial crisis had resulted in most people putting off recharging their phones and internet. As a result, they found it difficult to access the critical information passed on by the government on time and were unable to keep in touch with the authorities. This included those under COVID treatment, other critically ill patients, those in quarantine or observation, and those living in containment zones.

Satheesh Parannur, chairman of the samithi, said in the letter that the Prime Minister could direct BSNL and the private telecom operators to provide free service for a certain period of time under the Essential Commodities Act. At a time when humankind was in such a crisis, it was the basic right of the citizens to be informed and for the authorities to reach out to them, he said.

