December 28, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

A Circle Inspector from Kakkur police station has been placed under suspension pending investigation into a suspected professional misconduct. Sources said the investigation was proceeding under the leadership of a Deputy Superintendent of Police against the suspended Inspector Sanal Raj who was the Station House Officer at Kakkur station. The disciplinary action was taken on the basis of a complaint filed by the husband of a woman civil police officer at the station.

