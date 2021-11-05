CIAL’s Arippara hydroelectric plant to be opened

The weir of CIAL’s small hydroelectric project across the Iruvazhinji river at Arippara with the power house featured inset.

KOCHI

05 November 2021 21:23 IST

The facility is expected to generate 14 million units of power annually

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the first hydroelectric power project of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) at Arippara in Kozhikode on November 6.

According to a CIAL communication, the plant is expected to generate 14 million units of power annually. The 4.5 MWp run-of-the-river project across the Iruvazhinji river was awarded to CIAL by the Power Department as per the Kerala Small Hydro Power Policy for a lease period of 30 years. The total cost was ₹52 crore.

It added that CIAL worked on limited storage of water, causing no adverse impact on the environment. A 32-metre-wide and 10-metre-high check dam (weir) is built across the river to divert water to an intake pool. This check dam helps in the storage of water for at least five minutes. There is no need to build a big dam to store water. Therefore, the environmental impact is less.

