Christmas-New year fair begins on Monday in Kozhikode

December 18, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The two-week long trade fair to offer up to 30% rebate to customers

Kanathil Jameela, MLA, will open the district-level Christmas-New year Khadi trade fair at Koyilandy on Monday. Councillor A. Lalitha will preside over the inaugural event. The two-week long trade fair will offer up to 30% rebate to customers on various items, a press release said.

