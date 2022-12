December 09, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

Kozhikode Bishop Varghese Chakkalakkal inaugurated Christmas celebrations at the Kozhikode District Jail on Friday by cutting a cake. St. Michael’s School senior manager Sr. Lillis, Bethany provincial superior Sr. Judy, Jail Ministry (Kozhikode Zone) director Father Sai Parakulangara, special sub jail superintendent Younis, welfare officer Suresh, zonal secretary Sr. Philo, and director of Jail Ministry (Kozhikode diocese) Father Ouseppachan were present.