Chombal fishing harbour yet to get developmental support

The proposals submitted to carry out the renovation of Chombal fishing harbour are yet to draw any favourable action from the State government.

This is at a time when many other small fishing harbours in the district have got a reasonable consideration for upgrading existing facilities and introducing new services.

For several years, the dredging work in the breakwater area has been pending, causing serious obstruction to the fishing boats. The excess deposit of silt and sediments has made it almost impossible for the free movement of larger boats. Deepening of the area, as a permanent solution, is yet to attract a favourable nod.

“It is the only harbour in Kozhikode where there is no convenient auction hall. The daily stock is now being auctioned out of the harbour in the absence of convenient facilities,” said N. Majeed, a local fish worker. He also said the unscientific management of waste water from the harbour area was creating problems.

Though there were demands from fishers to remove all the damaged fishing boats to decongest the harbour area, the lack of proper coordination from the Fisheries department had stalled it. According to fish workers in the area, the damaged fishing boats were found to be breeding grounds of mosquitoes.

“Helter-skelter parking is another issue at the overcrowded harbour. Now, majority of vehicles are using the space in front of the harbour,” said Mahesh Kumar, another fish worker from Vadakara. He said that the facilities at the harbour have been left without upgradation for over 10 years.

Some of the local body representatives from the area said the Fisheries was well aware of the issues and they were in constant touch with their higher ups to sanction funds for the previously made proposals. Also, efforts were on to win some Central government aid for the overall improvement of the area, they said.