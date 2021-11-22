Cholera-causing bacteria found in three panchayats in Kozhikode

Health Dept. to hold Super Chlorination Week to disinfect wells and other sources of drinking water

The presence of vibrio cholerae bacteria that causes cholera has been found in Kozhikode again.

Allaying fears of an outbreak, the Health Department said on Monday that it was planning to hold a Super Chlorination Week in the coming days to disinfect wells and other sources of drinking water in the district.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacteria. Presence of vibrio cholerae was found in wells in Narikkuni, Kakkur and Thamarassery grama panchayats. They were found to have coliform bacteria as well.

Food Safety Assistant Commissioner N.T. Babychan is learnt to have submitted a report to the District Collector as well as the Health Department.

Water samples from these wells were collected after a two-and-a-half-year-old boy from Narikkuni died following suspected food poisoning on November 13. He had food from a wedding event. At least five incidents of food poisoning had been reported in the district in less than a month. Food Safety officials believe that vibrio cholerae could have caused the food poisoning incident that happened at a hostel near Kozhikode city a couple of weeks ago as well. The bacteria was found in drinking water sources in the district earlier in 2019.

Ummer Farooq, District Medical Officer, on Monday held a meeting of health supervisors to assess the situation. Inspection of catering units and hotels and restaurants will be intensified with the help of the Food Safety Department and the police. Water samples from more wells will be collected for testing. Super chlorination was conducted in 89 wells in Thamarassery grama panchayat, and around 100 were covered in Narikkuni. They include the well used by the dead boy’s family.

Thirty wells in Kuttambur in Kakkur grama panchayat too were disinfected. Panchayat-level committees will be formed to take forward the super chlorination of wells. The Food Safety Department is also planning to hold awareness events for the staff of catering units and hotels and restaurants.