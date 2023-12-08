HamberMenu
Chittayam calls for maintaining media’s credibility

December 08, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Assembly Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar has said that traditional media should give top priority to maintaining its credibility at a time when disinformation and misinformation are finding their way through social media.

He was in Kozhikode on December 8 to give away media awards instituted by the Calicut Press Club.

Mr. Gopakumar said journalism had changed a lot over a period of time. “The Supreme Court recently gave a verdict related to Governors’ powers. All media organisations reported it. However, no one called for a change in the Governor’s stand in line with the apex court observation. Along with reporting facts, the media also has a duty to highlight such things,” he added.

Mr. Gopakumar said remembering people who had made a mark in the profession would help present-day journalists to go forward in their career with confidence.

G. Prasad Kumar, News Editor, Mathrubhumi News, was given the P. Unnikrishnan Award for the best TV reporter. K.P. Haris, sub editor, Chandrika daily, got the Theruvath Raman Award for the best front page layout in newspapers; C.K. Rajesh Kumar, Sports Editor, Metro Vartha daily, got the award for the best sports journalist, and P.P. Aftab of Suprabhatham daily was given the award for the best photographer, both named after veteran sports journalist Mushthaq.

