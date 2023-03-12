ADVERTISEMENT

Chithra speaks in support of doctors’ strike

March 12, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

She also expresses concern over attacks on women, especially children

The Hindu Bureau

Playback singer K.S. Chithra sharing a lighter moment with P.N. Ajitha, Indian Medical Association women’s wing functionary, in Kozhikode on Sunday. B. Venugopalan, president, IMA Kozhikode, is also seen. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

K.S. Chithra is an unlikely spokesperson against violence on healthcare workers. But that’s what happened after she attended an event organised by the women’s wing of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) here on Sunday to mark International Women’s Day.

N. Sulphi, State president, IMA, who attended the event online, urged Ms. Chithra, the chief guest, to speak something in support of the dawn-to-dusk strike called by the IMA on March 17, or at least post a video or sing a song. It is in protest against the attack on a senior cardiologist in Kozhikode city and the increasing number of such incidents against health workers.

Soon after the event, she came up with a video saying it was shameful for the society to force doctors to go on strike. Attacks on doctors were a bad thing as they deserve our respect. “We should remember how the doctors struggled during the pandemic. We found it difficult to wear even a face mask. These people had to wear the personal protection equipment for hours. They should not be attacked,” she added.

Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip inaugurated the event. Ms. Chithra, during her speech, expressed concern over the attacks on women, especially children. The IMA also honoured Sheela Mathew, former Professor, Government Medical College, Kozhikode, Baby Supriya, consultant, Baby Memorial Hospital, and Lilly Prabhakar, former divisional manager, Canara Bank.

