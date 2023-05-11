‘Chiraku’ youth conclave of Calicut Diocese from Saturday

May 11, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

As part of its centenary celebrations, the Calicut Diocese will organise a two-day youth conclave, ‘Chiraku’, at St. Joseph’s Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in the city from May 13.

Bishop Varghese Chakkalakkal will open the meet, which will be attended by youth organisation representatives from various parishes under the diocese. Music director and playback singer Alphons Joseph will be the guest of honour at the inaugural event.

On May 14, Bishop Chakkalakkal will participate in an interactive session with delegates. They will also be given an opportunity to stage unique cultural programmes, a press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT