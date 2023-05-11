HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Chiraku’ youth conclave of Calicut Diocese from Saturday

The mass gathering is part of celebrating the centenary of the Calicut Diocese

May 11, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

As part of its centenary celebrations, the Calicut Diocese will organise a two-day youth conclave, ‘Chiraku’, at St. Joseph’s Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in the city from May 13.

Bishop Varghese Chakkalakkal will open the meet, which will be attended by youth organisation representatives from various parishes under the diocese. Music director and playback singer Alphons Joseph will be the guest of honour at the inaugural event.

On May 14, Bishop Chakkalakkal will participate in an interactive session with delegates. They will also be given an opportunity to stage unique cultural programmes, a press release said.

Related Topics

religion and belief

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.