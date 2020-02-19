Child’s murder: accused mother taken for evidence collection in Kannur

KANNUR

19 February 2020 13:58 IST

Saranya had confessed she killed the 18-month-old child to live with her paramour, who is also a close friend of her husband

The 23-year-old woman, Saranya, accused of killing her 18-month-old child was taken to the crime scene for the collection of evidence in Kannur on Wednesday morning.

The city police took the accused to her residence and the crime scene at Thayyil beach for evidence collection around 10 a.m. The police had a difficult time managing the crowd, including neighbours, relatives and villagers who gathered here. They hurled abuses and turned aggressive against the accused as she walked back with the police after collection of evidence. Police had to whisk her away from the scene, as more people started arriving in the area.

Ms. Saranya showed no remorse as she explained about the crime to the investigating police. When brought to her house, her father Valsraj said she should be hanged for the crime.

“I would be happy if my daughter is hanged for what she did. They do not want Saranya, and no one should go through such a situation,” said an emotional Mr. Valsaraj, who was very close to the child.

Kannur City Circle inspector P.R. Satheesh said they arrested the accused after she confessed of the crime. She killed the child Viyan to live with her paramour, who is also a close friend of her husband.

She took the child from her house near Thayyil beach early on February 17 and threw him on the sea wall. The post-mortem report revealed that head injuries were the cause of the death. Police got the clues of her involvement after the forensic report found the evidence of sea water, salt and sand from her cloth.

Police after questioning released her husband Pranav and the paramour after a detailed interrogation. The primary investigation found no evidence of the involvement of her lover in the crime, police added.