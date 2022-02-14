Children’s home inmates to get physical training

Move to keep children away from unwanted influences

Move to keep children away from unwanted influences

Kozhikode

The residents of the Government Children’s Home in Kozhikode will be provided physical training under the Pre-Recruitment Training Centre (PRTC) in the city. The PRTC has come to an agreement with the District Legal Services Authority to provide basic fitness training as part of the multiple level intervention of the authority at the children’s home. District sub judge M.P. Shaijal said that physical training was necessary to keep the children focused and away from unwanted influences.

The DLSA, in association with PRTC had cleared a ground near the children’s home at Vellimadukunnu on Sunday for football training of the children.

“Ever since we opened up a volleyball and badminton court at the girls’ home, the boys have been demanding a football court. Now it has been realised”, he said.

Mr. Shaijal said that the students at the children’s home came from diverse backgrounds and with enough emotional baggage, and hence it was necessary to keep them engaged in various activities. The DLSA has set up a library, garden, and sports training facilities at both the homes for the purpose. It has also provided the service of psychologists at the homes to cater to the emotional needs of the new comers.

“We have taken steps to ensure that they get the right education and also provide job opportunities. This is necessary to ensure that they become part of the mainstream society”, he said.