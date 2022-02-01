‘Childhood abuses lead to criminal tendencies’

Calicut varsity team conducts study among habitual offenders

Abuses suffered during childhood could lead to development of criminal tendencies among some people, a study done by a team at the University of Calicut has found.

According to a release on Monday, the study revealed that children who were subjected to physical and mental torture would turn out to have a violent behaviour when they grow up and there was a high possibility of them becoming anti-social elements.

It was done by M.S. Sivaprasad, former researcher at the biochemistry and toxicology lab of the Department of Zoology and currently an assistant professor in Forensic Science at the Kerala Police Academy, Y. Shibu Vardhan, guide and Associate Professor, Department of Zoology, and Jayesh K. Joseph, criminologist at the Kerala Police Academy. Details were published in the international journal Journal of Child and Adolescent Trauma.

Habitual offenders

The study was conducted among violent habitual offenders who have been either convicted or were in preventive detention under the Goonda Act for more than once.

They were found to have suffered abuses in their childhood.

A questionnaire in line with the World Health Organisation guidelines was prepared and data was collected from 35 criminals between 2013 and 2018. It was compared with people who have no criminal background.

The study revealed that physical torture at the hands of family members or close relatives, mental torture, family disputes, presence of family members who are drug addicts or convicts, family members who face psychological problems, and separation of parents affected the development of their criminal character.

Adding to this is the constant neglect from the family and physical torture and ridicule from peers. Depending on the extent of their bad experiences, these people were found to get addicted to drugs and liquor.

The university claimed that such a study is being undertaken for the first time in the country and it has a relevance against the backdrop of a rise in violent incidents in the State.