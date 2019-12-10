Child rights panel asksfor dismissal of teacher

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked the State government to remove a teacher at Kunnamangalam from service after reports of him abusing a child physically came out.

The teacher, Sreenij of Kunnamangalam Higher Secondary School, had reportedly raised a seventh standard student by the neck, had scratched him on the face and pushed him back holding the neck, without provocation. After the media reports of the incident, the Commission had suo motu registered a case, the hearing of which was held here on Tuesday.

The student, Shalu Moideen, had sustained injuries to the neck and was admitted at the Kozhikode Medical College. He has not gone to school since the incident that took place earlier this month.

Commission Chairman P. Suresh noted that Sreenij showed cruelty that was unbecoming of a teacher. The Commission collected evidences from the students of the school, fellow teachers, Head Master, management, Parent-Teacher Association and the officials of the Education Department in the region.

“Several students have complained earlier of the cruel behaviour of the teacher in question. Even the PTA and the Head Master had complained to the management about his attitude, but the manager refused to take disciplinary action,” Mr. Suresh said adding that the teacher’s cruelty could have been life-threatening for the students.

Police inaction

The Commission also sought departmental action against the police officers who refused to take action against the teacher after repeated complaints by students and their parents.

“The teachers shall not induce corporal punishment on the students. Those students who did not follow discipline could be righted through counselling,” Mr. Suresh said.

Snakebite case

Meanwhile, the Commission stood by its stand that no disciplinary action be taken against the teachers of Sarvajana School at Sulthan Bathery, Wayanad, though they were found to have made a lapse in the case of the student Shehla Sherin who recently died of snakebite. The Mr. Suresh said the Commission would however take action against them if they were found to be harassing the students who raised voice against them in public.