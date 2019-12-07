Child dies after falling into pit

A four-year-old boy who joined his mother to her office fell into a pit and died at Taliparamba on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Darsh, son of Raghunathan and Saritha, residents of Taliparamba.

The police said the boy who went out to play had accidentally fallen into the pit where a lift had been installed. He was found lying in the pit around 2 p.m. He was rushed to a hospitalwhere he died. He is a student of St. Michael’s Anglo-Indian School.