Kozhikode

Child dies after falling into pit

more-in

A four-year-old boy who joined his mother to her office fell into a pit and died at Taliparamba on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Darsh, son of Raghunathan and Saritha, residents of Taliparamba.

The police said the boy who went out to play had accidentally fallen into the pit where a lift had been installed. He was found lying in the pit around 2 p.m. He was rushed to a hospitalwhere he died. He is a student of St. Michael’s Anglo-Indian School.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2019 10:18:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/child-dies-after-falling-into-pit/article30232909.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY