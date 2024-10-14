Chief Secretary seeks detailed report on loss suffered by Vilangad landslip survivors

Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan has sought a detailed report on the loss suffered by landslip survivors at Vilangad in Kozhikode. Chairing a review meeting in Kozhikode on Monday after visiting the landslip-hit areas, she stressed the need to segregate losses caused by landslips and flooding and assess the exact loss in each case.

She directed officials to find out how many people lost their crops, how many lost their agricultural land, and how many of them had applied for compensation. She also wanted them to find out how many people had lost their cattle and how many of them depended on cattle for their livelihood.

Ms. Muraleedharan asked officials to come up with a project for agricultural rehabilitation and said that the rehabilitation package for Vilangad would be similar to that for Wayanad. She pointed out that detailed accounts were necessary as the government aid and support depended on them.

Relief funds for landslip-affected people from the State Disaster Relief Fund have already been distributed, while aid from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) has been approved. She directed officials to ensure that it is distributed in a couple of days.

Ms. Muraleedharan directed the District Supply Officer to review the free ration supplied to disaster-affected people and consider continuing it for the deserving ones.

She enquired about a complaint that a few survivors in rented accommodations had been asked by their landlords to vacate and directed the district administration to intervene in the matter.

The Chief Secretary asked officials to ensure that members of Scheduled Tribe communities in the area were not excluded from the list of those who lost houses citing that they had other houses. She asked them to ensure that the moratorium on bank loans was in effect, and that small roads damaged in the disaster were reconstructed.

The absence of a panchayat secretary in Vanimal grama panchayat where Vilangad is located, was pointed out by the Chief Secretary, citing that it was a serious matter that needed to be addressed immediately.

District panchayat president Sheeja Sasi, District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, Sub Collector Harshil R. Meena, Additional District Magistrate C. Mohammed Rafeeq, and Assistant Collector Ayush Goel accompanied the Chief Secretary.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary visited the disaster zone and interacted with local people, people’s representatives, and officials. At a review meeting in Vanimal grama panchayat, she directed panchayat officials to ensure that survivors living in rented accommodations got funds for paying rents without any hitches. She enquired about unauthorised quarries in the region and demanded a report from the tahsildar.

Vanimal panchayat president P. Surayya, vice president Salma Raku, Narippatta panchayat president Babu Kattali, Valayam panchayat president K.P. Pradeesh, Vadakara Revenue Divisional Officer Shamin Sebastian, and tahsildar D. Ranjith were present.