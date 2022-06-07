Chief Minister to open centenary celebrations of Calicut Diocese

The 25th diocese in India erected on June 12, 1923

The centenary celebrations of the Calicut Diocese, which was erected in 1923 under the Roman Catholic Church, will begin here on June 12.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open the event. Archbishop of Verapoly Joseph Kalathiparambil, who earlier served the Calicut Diocese as Bishop for almost nine years from 2002, will be the celebrant of the Holy Mass on the occasion. Major Archbishop of the Syro Malabar Church Cardinal George Alancherry will deliver the centenary celebration message.

The Calicut Diocese, now led by Bishop Varghese Chakkalakkal, was the 25th diocese in India formed by including territories split off from the dioceses of Coimbatore, Mangalore and Mysore. At the time of erection, its jurisdiction was wide covering Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur districts.

Jesuit priest Paolo Carlo Perini was the first Bishop who played a significant role in the development of the diocese. In the later years, Bishops Leone Proserpio, Aldo Maria Patroni and Maxwell Valentine Noronha also played key roles in fostering communal harmony.

The diocese was also instrumental in the formation of four other dioceses under the Roman Catholic Church in the north Kerala region for administrative convenience. As a tribute, the centenary celebrations will draw the participation of all dioceses and congregations in the Malabar region.