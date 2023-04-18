ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister to launch ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ adalat in Kozhikode on April 30

April 18, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’, the taluk-level complaint redressal adalats to be held across the State as part of the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. The event will be held at Malabar Christian College on April 30.

The adalats will be held in Kozhikode district from May 2 under the aegis of Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, and Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil. Complaints were accepted through separate adalat cells till April 15. Over 400 complaints were received from the district.

The adalats will consider complaints including those on land (boundaries, unauthorised construction, and encroachment), delay in getting certificates or licences or denial of the same, wetland or water resources protection and drinking water issues, welfare schemes (wedding or studies aid, welfare fund), compensation for natural disasters, social security pensions, pollution, waste management, street dogs, dangerous trees, street lights, protection of elderly, building rules, ration cards, medical aids, protection from wild animals, and scholarships. Complaints related to agriculture, fisheries, differently abled, Scheduled Castes and Tribes and industries will also be considered.

