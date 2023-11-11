Chief Minister to attend a slew of programmes in Kozhikode today

November 11, 2023 08:20 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - KOZHIKODE

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be in Kozhikode on Saturday, attending a series of programmes, including a rally to express solidarity with Palestinian people, organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] at Calicut Trade Centre Sarovaram in the evening.

He will inaugurate the silver jubilee celebrations of the Calicut Town Service Cooperative Bank at Mohammed Abdur Rahiman Memorial Jubilee Hall at Tali at 10.30 a.m.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the construction work for Umbayee Music Academy at Kuttikkattoor on the outskirts of Kozhikode city at noon.

