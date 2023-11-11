ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister to attend a slew of programmes in Kozhikode today

November 11, 2023 08:20 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the construction work for Umbayee Music Academy at Kuttikkattoor on the outskirts of Kozhikode city

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. File. | Photo Credit: H S Manjunath

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be in Kozhikode on Saturday, attending a series of programmes, including a rally to express solidarity with Palestinian people, organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] at Calicut Trade Centre Sarovaram in the evening.

He will inaugurate the silver jubilee celebrations of the Calicut Town Service Cooperative Bank at Mohammed Abdur Rahiman Memorial Jubilee Hall at Tali at 10.30 a.m.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the construction work for Umbayee Music Academy at Kuttikkattoor on the outskirts of Kozhikode city at noon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US