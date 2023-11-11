HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Minister to attend a slew of programmes in Kozhikode today

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the construction work for Umbayee Music Academy at Kuttikkattoor on the outskirts of Kozhikode city

November 11, 2023 08:20 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. File.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. File. | Photo Credit: H S Manjunath

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be in Kozhikode on Saturday, attending a series of programmes, including a rally to express solidarity with Palestinian people, organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] at Calicut Trade Centre Sarovaram in the evening.

He will inaugurate the silver jubilee celebrations of the Calicut Town Service Cooperative Bank at Mohammed Abdur Rahiman Memorial Jubilee Hall at Tali at 10.30 a.m.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the construction work for Umbayee Music Academy at Kuttikkattoor on the outskirts of Kozhikode city at noon.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.